WGolf Completes Day Two of the Landfall Tradition

The Nittany Lions finish the second of the three rounds of play.

Wilmington, N.C.- The Penn State women’s golf team battled through a tough round of play to take 16th place in the second of three rounds at the Landfall Tradition.



The Nittany Lions shot a 306 (plus-18) in the second round for a two-round score of 604 (plus-28). Duke continues to hold strong in first shooting three-under 562 in two rounds.



Penn State juniors Jackie Rogowicz (Yardley, Pa.) and Lauren Waller (Canonsburg, Pa.) each shot three-over 75, with Waller tallying four birdies for the round. In the 96-player field, the ladies are tied for 28th and 55th respectively.



Junior Cara Basso (Downingtown, Pa.) finished the back nine one-under with a birdie on the 14th hole. Sophomore Maddy Herr (New Hope, Pa.) had a birdie on hole 10 and finished the round four-over 74.



Sophomore Megan McLean (Lebanon, N.J.) also had a birdie on hole 10 and shot an 86 (plus-14) in the second round.



The team returns to the course tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 29, for the championship round. Teams will tee off at 8:45 a.m. with a shotgun start.



Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.



