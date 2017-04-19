MSOC Inks Six for 2017

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Men’s soccer head coach Bob Warming announced the commitment of six student-athletes for the 2017 campaign Wednesday, April 19.

The 2017 class includes: Ethan Beckford (Aurora, Ontario), Mikey Conneh (Sheffield, Yorkshire), Ryan Holland (Loughborough, England), Kyle Perno (New Hyde Park, N.Y.), Callum Pritchatt (Birmingham, England) and Nick Rieple (Mayfield Ohio).

“Associate head coach Chad Duernberger has put together an outstanding group of players here, noted Warming. “If they work hard and work together, they can achieve great things. I am excited about the players coming in and the outstanding work ethic and progress the returning players achieved this spring. We have won more matches cumulatively over the last four years in the Big Ten than all the other Big Ten schools except one. We have one more rung to climb and this group coupled with the returners can get there.”

Beckford comes to Penn State from Aurora, Ontario where he was prepped at St. Maximillian Colbe CHS. The 5’11” forward played two seasons for St. Maximillian where he was the top goal scorer in both his freshman and sophomore season, earning him MVP honors both years. Beckford played club soccer for Richmond Hill from 2012-15, notching MVP honors and leading the team in goals. The Aurora, Ontario native helped Richmond Hill is an L4 Championships and back-to-back OYSL Championships before heading to play for Toronto FC from 2015-17. As a member of Toronto FC, Beckford led the team in goals each season. Beckford comes from a long line of soccer players as his father, Jason Beckford, played professionally for 10 years, his uncle, Darren Beckford, played professionally for 12 years and his cousin, Daniel Webber, played professionally for 14 seasons.





“We needed another proven goal scorer with toughness and grit and we got that in Ethan Beckford,” stated Warming.

Conneh was an early enrollee for the Nittany Lions, playing in the 2017 spring season donning the Blue and White. Conneh makes the long trip to Penn State from South Yorkshire, England where he played high school soccer at Meadowhead School. The 5'7" defensive midfielder led his team to four league titles and four district cups, while scoring 34 goals en route to three Player of the Year awards and the David Beckham Academy Best Player award. The South Yorkshire, England native helped his team to the Sheffield and South Yorkshire Cup from 2009-12 as one of the last 16 national schools. Conneh played club soccer for Nottingham Forest FC from 2009-10 and Sheffield Wednesday FC from 2010-16. As a member of Sheffield Wednesday FC, Conneh scored 11 goals and had 16 assists in the 2013-14 campaign, earning an early scholarship and helping his team to a third-place finish in the U18 Youth Development League. Conneh scored eight goals and have four assists while leading his team to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup against Chelsea in his final season with the program. Finally, Conneh made his FA Cup debut at just 15 years old.

Holland spent two seasons in the tough junior college league in Northern California at Feather River Junior College, where he helped the team to back-to-back Elite 8 appearances and was named the Golden Valley Conference Defensive MVP following the 2016 campaign. Holland also garnered all-region honors, scoring six goal and having nine assists en route to an undefeated regular season The 6’5” center back was prepped in Loughborough, England where he played for Grantham Town FC and attended Loughborough Grammar School. During his time playing for Grantham Town FC, Holland was a three-time Player of the Year, leading his team to two league championships and three-straight regional cups. Finally, Holland was selected for the England Independent Schools North in both 2014 and 2015 while attending Loughborough Grammar School.

“We needed talent in the air, more dangerous players on corners and free kicks and we got that with Ryan Holland,” noted Warming.

Perno will transfer to Penn State after spending one season at UC Santa Barbara where he appeared in 10 games and made three starts as a freshman. The 5’10” left back was prepped at Kellenberg Memorial and spent three seasons with the New York Redbulls Academy. While playing for the Redbulls, Perno helped the team to a runner-up finish at the USDA twice, while winning the 2015 Generation Adidas Cup. Perno also participated in the U15 and U16 United States National Team Camp and came into college rated the No. 69 national prospect by TopDrawerSoccer.com.

Pritchatt heads to Penn State from Birmingham, England where he played for Bromwich Albion and was prepped at Sandwell Academy. The 6’4” center back helped Bromwich Albion to a U14 National Futsal Championship before earning a runner-up finish in the U15 Premier League Tournament. Finally, Pritchatt led Bromwich Albion to a fourth-place finish at the U16 National Premier League Tournament.

“We needed talented and experienced left-sided players and we got them in Pritchatt and Perno, both are good defenders and can help us reestablish our ability to build the game from the back with their great passing range and accuracy,” commented Warming.

Rieple makes the trip to Happy Valley from Mayfield, Ohio and was prepped at Lake Catholic High School where he was a four-year letter winner. As a four-year member of Lake Catholic, Rieple notched first team all-state, Cleveland Player of the Year and NSCAA All-American honors in both 2015 and 2016, while helping his team to a NCL Championship, district championships and regional championship in his junior season and a district championship in his senior campaign. The central defensive midfielder played club soccer for both the Challenger Crew Juniors and the CSA Impact. Rieple helped his team to two Region 2 championships, two MRL Premier 1 Championships and back-to-back state cups in 2015 and 2016. In the 2016 campaign, Rieple led the team to a USYS National Championship and the 2016 Disney Soccer Showcase. Rieple also garnered the Fair Play Award at the USYS National Championships in the 2016 season.

“We needed depth in the middle of midfield and we got that in Rieple, he is a proven winner, great young man, and reminds me of Owen Griffith at this age,” said Warming.