Noteworthy Performances Highlight Summer

Current Student-Athletes and Alumni Compete Across Continent

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -

A number of Penn State men's golf student-athletes have been competing in events across the North American continent with noteworthy performances in the last few weeks. In addition to recent activity by current Nittany Lions, several men's golf alumni have made news as well.

Both current Nittany Lion student-athletes and alumni played at the 101st Pennsylvania Open Championship earlier last week. Alumni J.D. Dornes '16, and Robert Rohanna '08, winner of both the 2016 and 2010 PA Open titles, were among the top contenders at the Gulph Mills Golf Club. J.D. Dornes tied for second overall and Rohanna finished in a tie for sixth.



Dornes set the Gulph Mills course record with a 9-under 62 Monday in the first round of the PA Open, beating the previous record, set in 1978, by one stroke. Dornes won the Charlie's Maine Open earlier this summer with a 10-under par 130 for the two-day event at the Augusta (Maine) Country Club.



Rising juniors Ryan Dornes and J.D. Hughes, the 2017 Pennsylvania State Amateur champion, also competed in the three-day event in King of Prussia. Hughes was coming off an eighth-place finish in the Patterson Cup and placed third among all amateurs (T-16).

Cole Miller, a rising senior who won the 2017 individual title at the NCAA Regional at Washington, participated in the British Amateur in June and competed in the 2017 U.S. Amateur in Pacific Palisades, California, last week. The New Tripoli, Pennsylvania, product finished at 148 (78-70).

Rising sophomore Alec Bard was in a New York state of mind, finishing sixth at the New York State Amateur at the U.S. Open site Bethpage Black on Long Island. Bard, from New Hartford, N.Y., included a 2-under 69 in his four-round total.





Nittany Lion Ryan Davis, another rising sophomore, finished tied for 13th at the Canadian Amateur Championship last week at 280 (72-69-71-68) at the Toronto Golf Club in Mississauga, Ontario.

Later this month, Gary Durbin, Penn State All-American and 1979 graduate, will play in the U.S. Senior Amateur at the Minikadha Club in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Global Golf Post recently featured an image of Durbin playing while mentioning his 2-under performance at the Member Course at the Golf Club of Houston to qualify for the Aug. 26-31 championship.



