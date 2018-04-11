FB Trio Named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

|Follow PSU Football:
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. - Penn State football quarterback/holder Billy Fessler (Erie, Pa.), cornerback Grant Haley (Atlanta, Ga.) and linebacker Brandon Smith (Winfield, Pa.) were honored for their accomplishments in the classroom when they were named to the National Football Foundation's 2018 Hampshire Honor Society.
In order to be considered for membership in the Hampshire Honor Society, a player must be a starter or significant contributor in his last year of eligibility who maintains a cumulative 3.20 grade point average or higher throughout the course of his undergraduate study at an accredited NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III, or an NAIA college or university.
Fessler is on pace to graduate in May with a degree in finance with a 3.43 cumulative GPA. He garnered Academic All-Big Ten honors this season and is a three-time Dean's List selection. He was the holder on all placements in 2017.
Haley graduated in December with a degree in advertising and public relations with a 3.38 cumulative GPA. He earned three berths on the Academic All-Big Ten team during his career and was a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree in 2016. As a senior team captain, Haley was selected honorable-mention All-Big Ten after registering 40 tackles with two interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 2.0 sacks in 2017. For his career, Haley had 139 tackles, five interceptions and 18 pass breakups.
Smith was a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a 2016-17 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. He graduated in December 2016 with a degree in kinesiology and is working towards a second degree in health policy and administration, which he is on pace to finish in May. He owns a 3.83 cumulative GPA with two perfect 4.0 semesters and eight Dean's List appearances. Smith finished third on the team in 2017 with 62 tackles, appearing in all 13 games with four starts. The former walk-on tallied 117 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in the last two seasons. In addition to his success on the field and in the classroom, Smith was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
